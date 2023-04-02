Mir ruled out of Argentina GP with ‘cranial and cervical trauma’

Joan Mir has been ruled out of Sunday’s main MotoGP race in Argentina due to ‘cranial and cervical trauma’ following a crash in the Sprint.

The Repsol Honda rider suffered a heavy fall on the opening lap of the race on Saturday and was taken to the circuit medical centre at Termas de Rio Honda.

No major injuries were initially apparent but the Spaniard was transferred to hospital in Santiago for further precautionary checks.

However, on Sunday, Honda confirmed he would miss the rest of the weekend, with Mir suffering from ‘nausea and dizziness’.

The 25-year-old is set to return for Round 3 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas from April 14-16.

A Repsol Honda statement said: “After a morning medical check, Joan Mir was declared unfit for the Argentina GP by MotoGP and circuit medical staff due to cranial and cervical trauma.

“Undergoing CT and ultrasound tests at the Hospital Santiago del Estero, cervical physiological lordosis was confirmed and Mir continued to experience feelings of nausea and dizziness.

“Mir will return home to Europe to continue his recovery to be fully prepared for the Grand Prix of the Americas, April 14-16.”

The Repsol Honda team is now without any riders for the main MotoGP race in Argentina after Marc Marquez was ruled out of Round 2 through injury.

Marquez took out RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira after a reckless move in the Sunday race at Portimao in Portugal, suffering a fractured right metacarpal in the incident.