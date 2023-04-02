Mir in hospital after Argentina MotoGP crash

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir has been transferred to hospital in Santiago for further precautionary checks after a heavy fall during the Argentina MotoGP Sprint race.

The Spanish rider came off on the opening lap at Turn 7 and was taken to the circuit medical centre at Termas de Rio Hondo, where no major injuries were reported. Mir started the race from 18th and last position.

A statement from the Repsol Honda team said: “Joan Mir got a strong start to the second edition of the MotoGP Sprint Race but suffered a heavy fall at Turn 7.

“Mir was transferred to hospital in Santiago del Estero for further checks – initial checks at the circuit medical center revealed no major injuries. Further updates to follow.”

Mir is the Repsol Honda team’s sole representative in Argentina after Marc Marquez was ruled out following a crash in the season-opener last weekend at Portimao in Portugal, where he wiped out RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira after a reckless move in the Sunday race.

Marquez received a Double Long Lap penalty as a result of the incident, which was due to be enforced in Argentina.

However, after FIM Stewards deferred his penalty until the next round he is fit to compete in, Honda launched an appeal, arguing that it goes against the regulations. His case has now been referred to the MotoGP Court of Appeal.

Japan’s Takaaki Nakagami was the top Honda rider in the Sprint race in Argentina, finishing outside the points in 11th place.