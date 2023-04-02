Haas protests Australian GP result

Haas has protested the result of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix after a chaotic conclusion to the 58-lap race at Albert Park.

A representative of the Haas team has been summoned to stewards in the hours after the chequered flag, due to a “Protest submitted by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team regarding the Provisional Classification of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix received at 18h29,” according to that summons.

The reason for the protest is not known, although it would not be surprising if the team was unhappy at the resetting for the field after the mayhem which led to a third red flag of the day.

Hulkenberg had emerged fourth after the drama but was put back to eighth in the order for the following restart, which was conducted under Safety Car conditions and left no time for any on-track passes anyway given the red flag lifted at the end of Lap 57 of 58.

The German crossed the finish line in eighth position and would be classified seventh, because Carlos Sainz had five seconds added to his race time as punishment for turning Fernando Alonso around in the mess which triggered the third red flag of the day.

The decision to restore the field to its original order before the third standing start of the afternoon, sans any cars which would not continue, thus cost Hulkenberg and Haas six championship points.