Alonso says Sainz penalty ‘too harsh’

Fernando Alonso says that the penalty served to Carlos Sainz at the Australian Grand Prix after the Ferrari driver turned Alonso’s Aston Martin around was too harsh.

With the race red flagged for the second time, the field took undertook a third standing start at the Albert Park layout, with Sainz staring in fourth behind countryman Alonso – who he would spin as they negotiated Turn 2.

The incident put Alonso last on the road – but he was reinstated to third after the race was red flagged for a third time, where the Aston Martin driver would finish (pending stewards hearings), while Sainz started fourth but was handed a five-second penalty.

Making matters worse for the Ferrari driver was that fact that the field was compressed under the Safety Car for the bizarre final lap, as opposed to the typical late race spread of the field, which saw the five seconds added to his race time drop him out the points to 12th position.

The Ferrari driver was furious, pleading with his team to push back on the decision which he deemed “unacceptable” and “too severe” – and Alonso agreed.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m probably … the penalty is too, too harsh, I think,” the Aston Martin driver said.

“On Lap 1 it is very difficult always to judge with the grip level. And I think we don’t go intentionally into another car.

“You know, because we know that we risk also our car and our final position, so sometimes you end up in places that you wish you were not there in that moment.

“It’s just part of racing – I didn’t see the replay properly – but for me, it feels too harsh.