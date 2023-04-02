AGPC summoned to stewards over early crowd invasion

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been summoned to the FIA stewards over an alleged early crowd invasion during the Formula 1 race at Albert Park.

A summons advises, “A representative from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation is required to report to the Stewards at 20:15, in relation to … Spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.”

Notably, Sky Sports F1’s play-by-play commentator, David Croft, stated during the race that fans were attempting to enter the circuit and get to the podium while the field was still completing the official final lap under the control of the Safety Car, although it is not clear if they had completed their climb of the fence at the time.

Such an incident would not be the first for the event.

In 2017, the AGPC committed to investigating a crowd invasion which occurred on the cool down lap of the F1 race.

Spectators found their way through the fencing at Turn 14, 15, and 16 (now Turns 12, 13, and 14 since the circuit layout was modified ahead of the 2022 event) and stood on the side of the track as drivers made their way back to pit lane after taking the chequered flag.

Today’s attendance of 131,124 was the second-highest for a Melbourne Formula 1 race day in history, while the four-day crowd of 444,631 is a new record for an Australian Grand Prix held in the Victorian capital.