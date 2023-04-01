Supercars investigating AGP fire incidents

Supercars and Motorsport Australia will investigate the pit lane fire incidents at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix meeting after the second such occurrence in as many days.

The #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry caught fire early in Race 4, with Nick Percat driving it into pit lane and parking in front of the garage of Blanchard Racing Team, whose crew duly moved to help extinguish the blaze.

Another Ford Mustang, the #5 Tickford Racing entry of James Courtney, suffered a similar albeit apparently worse fate in Race 5 at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint, and its inferno also had to be put out in the Albert Park pit lane.

A snap meeting of the Gen3 Technical Working Group was being held as at an hour ago, amid uncertainty surrounding the cause of the blazes and disagreement between at least some teams and Supercars.

A Supercars spokesperson has now advised, “Supercars, Motorsport Australia and teams are committed to investigating the causes of the incidents in pit lane and working together on any necessary measures that need to be made moving forward.

“It is of our highest priority to ensure all drivers, teams, and spectators are able to enjoy Supercars events in a safe and secure environment.

“The teams and fire marshals demonstrated outstanding professionalism and quick thinking in their response to the incidents over recent days.

“These incidents highlight the critical role that volunteer marshals play in ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

“The incidents also showcased the strong sense of camaraderie and support within the racing community, as teams rallied around each other regardless of whose car was affected.

“We are working through this matter, further updates will be provided as soon as they become available.”