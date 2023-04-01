Speedcafe.com journalist wins FIA Girls on Track award

Speedcafe.com journalist Sophie Wisely has been recognised with an award as part of the FIA Girls on Track programme.

Wisely is the inaugural winner of the FIA Girls on Track High Achiever Award.

It comes after she secured a job at Speedcafe.com through the programme, which seeks to inspire girls and women to pursue careers in motorsport.

“’I’m privileged about being recognised by the FIA Girls on Track programme,” Wisely said.

“Super excited about getting the award for the inaugural year and excited to see where the next steps take us.”

Wisely credited the programme for its role in opening up career pathways for women in motorsport.

“I think it’s a really, really cool programme from Motorsport Australia,” she added.

“I mean, it’s bringing young girls a stepping stone into the motorsport industry and it’s allowing them to network with people within the industry already, grab internships and all of that.

“It’s definitely something that is needed to diversify the sport.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca congratulated Wisely on the accolade.

“Congratulations to Sophie on being the inaugural winner of the FIA Girls on Track High Achiever Award,” Arocca said.

“Sophie is a great example of what the FIA Girls on Track programme is all about – providing real opportunities to get involved in the wider motorsport industry and forge a career in our sport.

“It is terrific to see her working with a quality publication like Speedcafe and highlighting the pathways Girls on Track can offer.

“We know Sophie is already proving to be a valuable asset to the Speedcafe team and will certainly prove to be a wonderful example for young girls starting their motorsport journey and looking to follow in her footsteps.

“Congratulations to both Sophie and Speedcafe for this achievement.”

The FIA Girls on Track programme provides opportunities for participants to learn more about the various roles in the industry and how they can explore the career pathway of their choice.

At the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, the programme is providing participants with an insight into the workings of teams and event organisers, as well as access to key individuals in the Formula 1 paddock.