> News > Formula 1

Results: Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 5:01pm

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.384 1:17.056 1:16.732
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:17.654 1:17.513 1:16.968
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.689 1:17.551 1:17.104
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.832 1:17.283 1:17.139
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:17.928 1:17.349 1:17.270
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.873 1:17.616 1:17.308
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.218 1:17.390 1:17.369
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:17.962 1:17.761 1:17.609
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.312 1:17.574 1:17.675
10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:18.029 1:17.412 1:17.735
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:17.770 1:17.768
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.471 1:18.099
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:18.243 1:18.119
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:18.159 1:18.129
15 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.450 1:18.335
16 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:18.517
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:18.540
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:18.557
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:18.714
20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]