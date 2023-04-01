Results: Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 5:01pm
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.384
|1:17.056
|1:16.732
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:17.654
|1:17.513
|1:16.968
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17.689
|1:17.551
|1:17.104
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:17.832
|1:17.283
|1:17.139
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:17.928
|1:17.349
|1:17.270
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17.873
|1:17.616
|1:17.308
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18.218
|1:17.390
|1:17.369
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:17.962
|1:17.761
|1:17.609
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.312
|1:17.574
|1:17.675
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:18.029
|1:17.412
|1:17.735
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17.770
|1:17.768
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:18.471
|1:18.099
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18.243
|1:18.119
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:18.159
|1:18.129
|15
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:18.450
|1:18.335
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:18.517
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:18.540
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:18.557
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:18.714
|20
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
