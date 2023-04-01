> News > Formula 1

Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 1:34pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 24 1:17.565
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 26 1:17.727 0:00.162
3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1:17.938 0:00.373
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 23 1:17.955 0:00.390
5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 1:18.094 0:00.529
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 18 1:18.123 0:00.558
7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 28 1:18.127 0:00.562
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1:18.138 0:00.573
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 1:18.198 0:00.633
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 20 1:18.330 0:00.765
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24 1:18.410 0:00.845
12 23 Alex Albon Williams 21 1:18.553 0:00.988
13 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 1:18.691 0:01.126
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 1:18.713 0:01.148
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:18.809 0:01.244
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:18.901 0:01.336
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 20 1:18.947 0:01.382
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 26 1:19.056 0:01.491
19 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:19.092 0:01.527
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren 12 1:19.146 0:01.581

