Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 1:34pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|24
|1:17.565
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|26
|1:17.727
|0:00.162
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|22
|1:17.938
|0:00.373
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:17.955
|0:00.390
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|1:18.094
|0:00.529
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|18
|1:18.123
|0:00.558
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|28
|1:18.127
|0:00.562
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:18.138
|0:00.573
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:18.198
|0:00.633
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20
|1:18.330
|0:00.765
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|1:18.410
|0:00.845
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|21
|1:18.553
|0:00.988
|13
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|28
|1:18.691
|0:01.126
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|1:18.713
|0:01.148
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:18.809
|0:01.244
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:18.901
|0:01.336
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|20
|1:18.947
|0:01.382
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|26
|1:19.056
|0:01.491
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:19.092
|0:01.527
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|12
|1:19.146
|0:01.581
