Piastri handed first F1 reprimand after ‘losing concentration’

Oscar Piastri has been handed his first reprimand in F1 ahead of his home grand prix in Australia.

The effective warning comes after the McLaren driver incorrectly observed item 17.3 of FIA race director Niels Wittich’s event notes at the end of the final practice session at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Piastri has finished 14th quickest in a relatively quiet session for the Australian in which he finished 1.2s behind the leading lap set by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The note states: “…practice starts may be carried out on the track at the end of each free practice session. Any car on the track when the chequered flag is shown may then complete another lap and, instead of entering the pits, proceed to the grid and carry out a practice start.”

In its findings, and after hearing Piastri’s version of events and reviewing all data available, the stewards “determined there was a failure to follow item 17.3 of the race director’s event notes in relation to practice starts.”

A report added: “The driver admitted that he had lost concentration and was preparing to do a practice start but attempted it a lap too early, having failed to take the chequered flag before doing so.

“After he slowed down considerably, the team warned him to complete the lap before attempting a practice start and therefore he did not go through the full practice start procedure.

“The driver candidly admitted his mistake and recognised that this could have resulted in a dangerous situation on the track.

“In accordance with previous precedents for similar infringements, we imposed a reprimand on him.”