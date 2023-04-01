Le Brocq to make qualifying after overnight repairs

Jack Le Brocq will contest this morning’s Supercars qualifying sessions after his Truck Assist Camaro was rebuilt overnight following a crash in Race 4.

Le Brocq hit the wall at Turn 8 on Lakeside Drive after a left-front failure, Matt Stone Racing advised, with the speed at time of impact reported at 150km/h.

The crew worked beyond midnight, with the help of members of the Australian Army, then returned to Albert Park this morning to finish the job.

It entailed installing a brand-new rear clip, while the front of the car was repaired.

Team owner Matt Stone said, “It was a big repair in the replacement of the rear clip and the front suspension componentry.

“The nature of the rear clip, where it’s one of the first things bolted to the chassis, means that a lot of auxiliary components bolt to it and it’s a big job to remove it and replace it with a new one.

“The benefit of that is the car is 100 percent brand-new after quite a large incident and ready to qualify and race today.

“The team charged hard into the night to make sure it was all done and done right.

“Big credit to everyone at Truck Assist Racing for putting in the extra effort to make sure we’re back out today.”

Le Brocq himself said, “Not the way we wanted yesterday to go.

“We had a left-front failure and our race unfortunately ended in the wall.

“The team have done a great job to get the car repaired overnight and we’ll bounce back today with qualifying and another race.”

Meanwhile, Walkinshaw Andretti United is still racing to turn around Nick Percat’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI Ford Mustang ahead of Qualifying for Race 5 and Qualifying for Race 6, which gets underway at 09:05 local time/AEDT.

Percat’s car caught fire early in Race 4 due to an electrical issue, before being extinguished when he pulled up near the Blanchard Racing Team pit bay.