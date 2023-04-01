> News > Supercars

Kostecki cleared of penalty, keeps win

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 8:00pm

Brodie Kostecki will keep his Race 5 win from Albert Park today, Speedcafe.com understands.

More to follow.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]