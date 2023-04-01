Kostecki cleared of penalty, keeps win

Subscribe to our newsletter
> News > Supercars
By
Damion Smy
Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 8:00pm
Brodie Kostecki will keep his Race 5 win from Albert Park today, Speedcafe.com understands.
More to follow.
