IN PICTURES: MSR Truck Assist Camaro rebuild
Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 8:50am
Matt Stone Racing has worked overnight to repair the Truck Assist Camaro of Jack Le Brocq to ensure #34 gets back on track for today’s Supercars sessions at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
Le Brocq impacted with the wall at Albert Park’s Turn 8 following a left-front tyre failure in a significant 150km/h collision.
Read the re-build story here, with yesterday’s race report here.
Supercars will be back on track for two qualifying sessions and Championship Race 5 today in Melbourne.
