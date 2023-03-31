> Multimedia > Gallery

IN PICTURES: MSR Truck Assist Camaro rebuild

Saturday 1st April, 2023 - 8:50am

Matt Stone Racing has worked overnight to repair the Truck Assist Camaro of Jack Le Brocq to ensure #34 gets back on track for today’s Supercars sessions at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Le Brocq impacted with the wall at Albert Park’s Turn 8 following a left-front tyre failure in a significant 150km/h collision.

Read the re-build story here, with yesterday’s race report here.

Supercars will be back on track for two qualifying sessions and Championship Race 5 today in Melbourne.

34-repair-AGP-28
34-repair-AGP-27
34-repair-AGP-26
34-repair-AGP-25
34-repair-AGP-24
34-repair-AGP-23
34-repair-AGP-22
34-repair-AGP-21
34-repair-AGP-20
34-repair-AGP-19
34-repair-AGP-18
34-repair-AGP-17
34-repair-AGP-16
34-repair-AGP-15
34-repair-AGP-14
34-repair-AGP-13
34-repair-AGP-12
34-repair-AGP-11
34-repair-AGP-10
34-repair-AGP-9
34-repair-AGP-8
34-repair-AGP-7
34-repair-AGP-6
34-repair-AGP-5
34-repair-AGP-4
34-repair-AGP-3
34-repair-AGP-2
34-repair-AGP-1

