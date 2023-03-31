IN PICTURES: MSR Truck Assist Camaro rebuild

Matt Stone Racing has worked overnight to repair the Truck Assist Camaro of Jack Le Brocq to ensure #34 gets back on track for today’s Supercars sessions at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Le Brocq impacted with the wall at Albert Park’s Turn 8 following a left-front tyre failure in a significant 150km/h collision.

Read the re-build story here, with yesterday’s race report here.

Supercars will be back on track for two qualifying sessions and Championship Race 5 today in Melbourne.