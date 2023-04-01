Fullwood brushes off disappointment of penalty

Brad Jones Racing’s Bryce Fullwood has brushed off the disappointment from the penalty which cost him a podium in Race 5 at Albert Park.

The Territorian had enjoyed a thoroughly competitive Saturday at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix event, qualifying a Supercars Championship career-best third for Race 5 and fifth for Race 6 in tricky conditions.

He pressured Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown for second place in the early stages of Race 5 and maintained third position (actually or in effective terms) until the pit stop cycle started.

It was then that Fullwood made contact with Declan Fraser upon release from his pit box, before Will Davison made contact with his #14 Middy’s Camaro further up the lane.

Davison and Fullwood took the chequered flag second and third respectively but both would have 15 seconds added to their race times, relegating them to 11th and 12th.

While celebrations were shortlived in the BJR garage, and the #14 Camaro pilot missed out on a second career podium, he was still upbeat.

“What a race,” said Fullwood.

“Really happy with our qualifying earlier this morning. I just wanted to be able to run up there, as it’s one thing getting there in wet up and down conditions but being able to run there was a different challenge.

“The goal for the race was to come out with the top 10 and honestly, we were fast and we deserve to be there.

“When Will [Brown] pitted actually started catching Brodie and pulling away from Will Davison, so we actually had quite good speed in that race.

“It’s a bit unfortunate in the pits but we win and lose as a team. That move could have been the move for a trophy or we could have been safe and not gone for it.

“There’s going to be more of these moments so I’d rather send it to see if we get a trophy and yeah, really, really happy.

“Like, I feel like we earnt that trophy today and I won’t define our day.”