Folger to replace injured Espargaro at GasGas

German rider Jonas Folger has been called into the GasGas Tech3 team to make his MotoGP return as a replacement for the injured Pol Espargaro.

Folger, a test rider for KTM with Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio, will compete in his first premier class race since 2017 when he stands in for Espargaro from Round 3 of the championship at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in a fortnight.

Espargaro was ruled out of action after sustaining back, jaw and lung injuries in a crash during free practice in the season-opener at Portimao in Portugal. He underwent surgery on Tuesday for a fracture in his jaw and a timeline for his return has not yet been finalised.

Folger, who secured a rostrum finish as a MotoGP rookie with the Tech3 Yamaha team at his home round at the Sachsenring in 2017, said: “First of all I really hope Pol is doing well and getting back on his feet as soon as possible.

“I’m sure he has the right people around him. From my side I’m looking forward to racing again and arriving to Texas to see all the guys from my old team. I hope we can do a decent job and I know it will be a big challenge for me since testing has only just started.

“However, this will be a great opportunity to get up to speed and learn more about the bike. I’m thankful and now looking to Texas.”

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon described Folger as the ‘perfect’ replacement for Espargaro until the Spaniard is fit to return.

“It’s clear Pol needs time to make a full recovery and our thoughts are still with him and we are in contact all the time,” he said.

“Until he is ready though, Jonas’ testing role together with his recent MotoGP experience meant he is the perfect fill-in. We had some good memories with him a few years ago and he tested with us in Sepang this pre-season.

“He’s a great guy and we’re delighted to welcome him back.”

Folger’s MotoGP career ended abruptly when he was struck down by illness in his maiden season in the class. He pulled out of the final four rounds in 2017 and later withdrew from the series.

After becoming a test rider for Yamaha, he rode in the World Superbike Championship in 2021.

Folger then joined KTM as a MotoGP test rider for 2023 alongside Pedrosa – who is due to make a wildcard appearance in Round 4 at Jerez – and Kallio.

Along with Espargaro, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia) and Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati) have also been ruled out of round two this weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina due to injuries suffered at Portimao.