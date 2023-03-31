Speedcafe.com moves to new home at QR

Speedcafe.com is pleased to announce that it has moved to a new dedicated space at Queensland Raceway.

Australia’s leading motorsport website now has a permanent presence at the Ipswich motorsport precinct.

The move arrives during a key period of growth and expansion at Speedcafe.com, with the website recording its highest annual readership in its 13-year history in 2022.

It also serves as recognition of the investment that Tony Quinn has made in the circuit since taking on ownership in 2021, with recent upgrades including the construction of a new crossover named by Speedcafe.com readers as ‘The Switchback,’ as well as pit garages with corporate facilities and viewing decks, refurbishment of the bathroom facilities and cafe, placement of key safety barriers, as well as the installation of permanent Alitrax lighting systems.

In a joint statement, Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg and Queensland Raceways General Manager Neil Lewis welcomed the move.

“Speedcafe.com is pleased to announce our move to Queensland Raceway,” Begg said.

“Queensland Raceway is a premier motorsport venue in South East Queensland and we acknowledge the investment that Tony Quinn has made in the circuit since taking on ownership.

“The arrangement is mutually-beneficial for both organisations and opens up a wide range of opportunities.”

“We are excited to welcome Speedcafe.com to their new home at Queensland Raceway,” Lewis added.

“We at Queensland Raceway feel there is a significant benefit to both QR and Speedcafe in such a partnership as there are many ways in which each organization can work together for the benefit of all.

“Speedcafe has been and continues to be the number one source of motorsport news in Australia and hopefully soon the number one source worldwide.

“Moving into Queensland Raceway allows them to be even closer to the action on a daily basis and will aid in increasing the local motorsport news that we all enjoy reading.”

Speedcafe.com has a dedicated space located on Level 1 of the Queensland Raceway Tower.