> News > Formula 1

Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 31st March, 2023 - 5:25pm

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 11 1:18.887
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10 1:19.332 0:00.445
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 12 1:19.502 0:00.615
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 17 1:19.672 0:00.785
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12 1:19.695 0:00.808
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 12 1:19.725 0:00.838
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 12 1:20.083 0:01.196
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren 17 1:20.176 0:01.289
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 16 1:20.194 0:01.307
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 9 1:20.206 0:01.319
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:20.220 0:01.333
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 19 1:20.312 0:01.425
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 14 1:20.323 0:01.436
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 1:20.380 0:01.493
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 19 1:20.470 0:01.583
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 12 1:20.579 0:01.692
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 8 1:20.600 0:01.713
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 16 1:21.182 0:02.295
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1:21.266 0:02.379
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]