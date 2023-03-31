Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Friday 31st March, 2023 - 5:25pm
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|1:18.887
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10
|1:19.332
|0:00.445
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|12
|1:19.502
|0:00.615
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|17
|1:19.672
|0:00.785
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|12
|1:19.695
|0:00.808
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|12
|1:19.725
|0:00.838
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|12
|1:20.083
|0:01.196
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|17
|1:20.176
|0:01.289
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|16
|1:20.194
|0:01.307
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|1:20.206
|0:01.319
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:20.220
|0:01.333
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19
|1:20.312
|0:01.425
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|14
|1:20.323
|0:01.436
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|1:20.380
|0:01.493
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19
|1:20.470
|0:01.583
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|12
|1:20.579
|0:01.692
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|8
|1:20.600
|0:01.713
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|1:21.182
|0:02.295
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|1:21.266
|0:02.379
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]