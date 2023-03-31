Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 31st March, 2023 - 1:28pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|17
|1:18.790
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|1:19.223
|00.433
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|19
|1:19.293
|00.503
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:19.317
|00.527
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|16
|1:19.378
|00.588
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|1:19.505
|00.715
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|16
|1:19.536
|00.746
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|1:19.646
|00.856
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:19.699
|00.909
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|1:19.766
|00.976
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|21
|1:19.766
|00.976
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|22
|1:19.777
|00.987
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|19
|1:19.806
|01.016
|14
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:19.933
|01.143
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|21
|1:20.074
|01.284
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|20
|1:20.175
|01.385
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|1:20.399
|01.609
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|21
|1:20.419
|01.629
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:20.569
|01.779
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|17
|1:21.147
|02.357
