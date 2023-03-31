> News > Formula 1

Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 31st March, 2023 - 1:28pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 17 1:18.790
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1:19.223 00.433
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 19 1:19.293 00.503
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 23 1:19.317 00.527
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 1:19.378 00.588
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1:19.505 00.715
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 16 1:19.536 00.746
8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 1:19.646 00.856
9 63 George Russell Mercedes 23 1:19.699 00.909
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 1:19.766 00.976
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 21 1:19.766 00.976
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 22 1:19.777 00.987
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 19 1:19.806 01.016
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:19.933 01.143
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 21 1:20.074 01.284
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 20 1:20.175 01.385
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 1:20.399 01.609
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 21 1:20.419 01.629
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:20.569 01.779
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 17 1:21.147 02.357

