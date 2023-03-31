Refresh for Speedcafe.com app

The Speedcafe.com mobile news app has received a major update, as part of a wider technological expansion.

The app update is the latest in a series of upgrades as part of the ongoing investment in the technology supporting Australia’s leading independent motorsport website.

It arrives during a key period of growth and technological expansion at Speedcafe.com, following last year’s ownership re-structure headed by IT trailblazer Karl Begg and fellow Brisbane-based business identities Richard Gresham and Robert Gooley, with the trio forming part of an ownership group including Speedcafe.com founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray.

Begg said the app update is about ensuring consistency across the brand’s multiple platforms and properties.

“The update to both the Apple and Android apps bring the functionality and features inline with the current web and mobile websites,” Begg said.

“This update is built on a new platform and sets us up to be able to release several new features across web, mobile and app platforms in the coming weeks and months.”

The previous Speedcafe.com mobile app was quite minimal in its offering being a ‘news only’ app which didn’t allow for the additional features that you see on the Speedcafe website.

The app update precedes the launch of a brand-new website in the coming months whereby this new app will also receive several updates.

The Speedcafe.com app is available for download via both the Apple Store and Android Google Play Store.