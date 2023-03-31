> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Thursday

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 31st March, 2023 - 11:11am

The first official day of the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix saw a record Thursday crowd, with Supercars the most prolific category in terms of track time, while the first race of the event – following practice and qualifying sessions – was the season-opener of the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

Jackson Walls won a red-flagged Carrera Cup race, while Shane van Gisbergen won Race 3 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, taking the 19-lapper ahead of Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown to give the Coca-Cola Camaros a two-three for Erebus Motorsport.

The action continues today with the first Formula 3 and 2 sessions, ahead of F1 Practice 1, Supercars and Carrera Cup.

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Melbourne, Australia
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a1828
20230330182415__05A3279
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a9303
MH1_9347
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a0088
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a9297
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a0154
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a1677
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a3074
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a3721
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a3358
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a3364
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a3483
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a4421
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a9464
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a6798
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a7257
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a8668
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a8703
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a9150
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a9001
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a8855
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a4258
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a9419
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_05a9226
RGP-2023 Beaurepaires Melbourne SS-_25a9279

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]