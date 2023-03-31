PHOTOS: 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Thursday

The first official day of the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix saw a record Thursday crowd, with Supercars the most prolific category in terms of track time, while the first race of the event – following practice and qualifying sessions – was the season-opener of the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

Jackson Walls won a red-flagged Carrera Cup race, while Shane van Gisbergen won Race 3 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, taking the 19-lapper ahead of Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown to give the Coca-Cola Camaros a two-three for Erebus Motorsport.

The action continues today with the first Formula 3 and 2 sessions, ahead of F1 Practice 1, Supercars and Carrera Cup.