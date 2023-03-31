PHOTOS: 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix, Friday

Friday at the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix saw the first track running of this year’s cars, while also showing off Melbourne’s changeable weather.

Wet weather impacted Practice sessions for F1, as well as affecting F2 and F3, while both Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup saw dramatic races – Supercars finishing under Safety Car for Brodie Kosteckis’ first career win, while the Porsches faced miserable conditions in what was an engaging battle from second position back, as Vidau dominated up front.