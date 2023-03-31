Penalty costs Courtney Race 4 Supercars podium

James Courtney has dropped from a second place finish to 22nd in Race 4 at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint due to a post-race penalty.

The Tickford Racing driver followed only Brodie Kostecki across the line but has now had 30 seconds added to his race time as punishment for his part in a first-corner incident.

Courtney was adjudged to have triggered the incident which ultimately saw David Reynolds become stranded in the gravel trap, with stewards finding he pushed team-mate Cameron Waters into the Grove Racing Mustang.

“Following a post-race investigation for the incident at Turn 1 on the first lap and admission to breach of Schedule B2 Article 2.1.1 – Careless Driving by Car 5 James Courtney, determined Car 5 initiated the contact to Car 6, resulting in Car 6 making contact with Car 26 David Reynolds coming to a stop in the gravel trap, loosing multiple positions, the Stewards imposed a thirty (30) second time penalty on Car 5,” read the stewards report.

While the 30-second penalty is standard, the effect was ballooned by the fact that Race 4 of the Repco Supercars Championship finished under Safety Car, and hence the field was tightly bunched.

Shane van Gisbergen is now officially the runner-up and his Triple Eight Race Engineering team-mate Broc Feeney moves onto the podium.

A little further back, PremiAir Racing’s James Golding lost a top 10 due to a post-race penalty of his own.

He took the chequered flag in 10th position but has now been classified 21st due to a 15-second penalty as a result of an unsafe release which impeded Brad Jones Racing’s Jack Smith.

“Following a post-race investigation and admission to a Pit Lane breach – unsafe release of Car 31 James Golding, impeded Car 4 Jack Smith, the Stewards impose a Fifteen (15) second time penalty to Car 31,” read the stewards report on that matter.

Reynolds remains 23rd in the classification, having qualified sixth but gone on to finish a lap down after Car #26 was dragged out of the gravel trap.