Penalty costs Courtney Race 4 Supercars podium

James Courtney has dropped from a second place finish to 22nd in Race 4 at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint due to a post-race penalty.

The Tickford Racing driver followed only Erebus Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki across the finish line but has now had 30 seconds added to his race time as punishment for his part in a first-corner incident.

Courtney was adjudged to have triggered the incident which ultimately saw David Reynolds become stranded in the gravel trap, with stewards finding he pushed team-mate Cameron Waters into the Grove Racing Mustang.

“Following a post-race investigation for the incident at Turn 1 on the first lap and admission to breach of Schedule B2 Article 2.1.1 – Careless Driving by Car 5 James Courtney, determined Car 5 initiated the contact to Car 6, resulting in Car 6 making contact with Car 26 David Reynolds coming to a stop in the gravel trap, loosing multiple positions, the Stewards imposed a thirty (30) second time penalty on Car 5,” read the stewards report.

While the 30-second penalty is standard, the effect was ballooned by the fact that Race 4 of the Repco Supercars Championship finished under Safety Car, and hence the field was tightly bunched.

Shane van Gisbergen is now officially the runner-up and his Triple Eight Race Engineering team-mate Broc Feeney moves onto the podium.

A little further back, PremiAir Racing’s James Golding lost a top 10 due to a post-race penalty of his own.

He took the chequered flag in 10th position but has now been classified 21st due to a 15-second penalty as a result of an unsafe release which impeded Brad Jones Racing’s Jack Smith.

“Following a post-race investigation and admission to a Pit Lane breach – unsafe release of Car 31 James Golding, impeded Car 4 Jack Smith, the Stewards impose a Fifteen (15) second time penalty to Car 31,” read the stewards report on that matter.

Reynolds remains 23rd in the classification, having qualified sixth but gone on to finish a lap down after Car #26 was dragged out of the gravel trap.

Results: Race 4, Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:28.6393 2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:30.5610 3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:31.4365 4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 8 21:32.1967 5 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 8 21:33.1467 6 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:34.1050 7 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:34.6894 8 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 8 21:35.3220 9 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:36.8333 10 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 8 21:37.5511 11 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 8 21:38.0627 12 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:38.8014 13 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:39.3033 14 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:40.0155 15 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:40.9199 16 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:42.1220 17 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 8 21:43.6007 18 20 Resimax Group Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:44.4093 19 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 8 21:44.7412 20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 8 21:45.0640 21 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 8 21:51.0459 22 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 8 21:59.7440 23 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 7 21:45.9134 NC 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5 14:43.3226 NC 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT

Fastest lap (no bonus): Scott Pye, 1:48.1818, Lap 6