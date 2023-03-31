Hazelwood disqualified from Supercars Race 3

Todd Hazelwood has been disqualified from Race 3 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Albert Park due to a technical breach.

Hazelwood finished last in the 25-car field but will not even be credited with the 15 points corresponding to that position after the #3 Blanchard Racing Team entry was scratched from the results.

The South Australian will also start last today given he was officially disqualified from Qualifying for Race 4 also, having originally been classified 23rd in that session.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson advised that Car #3’s breach was an incorrect drop gear ratio.

The ratio which the BRT Mustang was running has not been advised, but it should have been fitted with a 1.000 (23 teeth out of 23) at Albert Park, per Rule C10.5 of the Supercars Operations Manual.

That rule also now contains back-up ratios, usually one taller and one shorter for each track given this is the first year with the new engines which have been introduced in conjunction with Gen3.

Race 4 at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix meeting officially starts at 14:55 local time/AEDT.