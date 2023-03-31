F1 technical updates, Australian GP

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works

Floor Body Performance -Local Load The floor body has been modified in the area behind the floor fences. The shape of the central floor on the reference plane has been made

wider in two places. The rear floor body transition to the rear crash structure has been updated to have a smoother transition. The floor modifications behind the fences help to increase the mass flow under the floor for increased local load. The wider central floor is to better position the vorticity being shed from the forward fences to improve diffuser performance. The rear body transition to the rear crash structure creates a more progressive expansion into the diffuser that increases local load and is particularly beneficial in improving rear floor performance at very low rear ride heights typically seen in early braking.

Floor Fences Performance -Local Load All of the fences on the forward floor have been modified. The root leading edges where they meet the underside of the floor body have been updated. The camber distribution of the inboard fences have also been updated. The upper surface of the floor behind the outermost fence has been lowered in height and the launch ‘cheese wire’ has been removed. This modification requires a larger upper surface ‘blister’ to cover the lower side impact structure. The changes at the fence leading edges help reduce junction losses between the fences and floor body. The camber changes on the inner fences give increased local load by improving the strength of the vorticity shed from them. The softer transition of the floor upper surface behind the outer fence helps to draw a higher amount of mass flow down to the floor edge, increasing local load of the latter.

Floor Edge Performance -Local Load The floor edge has been modified rearward of the floor edge wing to have a continuous shedding edge while the previous floor had a discrete and discontinuous leading edge behind the floor edge wing. The continuous edge from floor edge wing to floor edge gives a more consistent behaviour of the floor edge vorticity across all car conditions and results in an increase in local load.