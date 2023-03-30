> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Melbourne SuperSprint

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 30th March, 2023 - 2:15pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2023 Melbourne SuperSprint.


Thursday 30th March

10:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Practice 30 minutes
11:25 Supercars Championship Practice 1 30 minutes
12:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Qualifying 30 minutes
13:15 Supercars Championship Practice 2 30 minutes
14:45 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 3 15 minutes
15:10 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 4 15 minutes
16:45 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 1 15 laps
17:45 Supercars Championship Race 3 19 laps

Friday 31st March

8:50 Formula 3 Practice 45 minutes
10:00 Formula 2 Practice 45 minutes
12:30 Formula 1 Practice 1 60 minutes
14:00 Formula 3 Qualifying 30 minutes
14:55 Supercars Championship Race 4 15 laps
16:00 Formula 1 Practice 2 60 minutes
17:30 Formula 2 Qualifying 30 minutes
18:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 2 13 laps

Saturday 1st April

9:05 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 5 15 minutes
9:30 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 6 15 minutes
10:45 Formula 3 Race 1 20 laps
12:30 Formula 1 Practice 3 60 minutes
14:20 Formula 2 Race 1 23 laps
16:00 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes
17:30 Supercars Championship Race 5 13 laps
18:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 3 13 laps

Sunday 2nd April

9:05 Formula 3 Race 2 23 laps
10:25 Supercars Championship Race 6 13 laps
11:35 Formula 2 Race 2 33 laps
15:00 Formula 1 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 58 laps

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]