R&J Batteries Event Guide: Melbourne SuperSprint
Thursday 30th March, 2023 - 2:15pm
Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2023 Melbourne SuperSprint.
|10:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Australia
|Practice
|30 minutes
|11:25
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 1
|30 minutes
|12:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Australia
|Qualifying
|30 minutes
|13:15
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 2
|30 minutes
|14:45
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 3
|15 minutes
|15:10
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 4
|15 minutes
|16:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup Australia
|Race 1
|15 laps
|17:45
|Supercars Championship
|Race 3
|19 laps
Friday 31st March
|8:50
|Formula 3
|Practice
|45 minutes
|10:00
|Formula 2
|Practice
|45 minutes
|12:30
|Formula 1
|Practice 1
|60 minutes
|14:00
|Formula 3
|Qualifying
|30 minutes
|14:55
|Supercars Championship
|Race 4
|15 laps
|16:00
|Formula 1
|Practice 2
|60 minutes
|17:30
|Formula 2
|Qualifying
|30 minutes
|18:25
|Porsche Carrera Cup Australia
|Race 2
|13 laps
Saturday 1st April
|9:05
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 5
|15 minutes
|9:30
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying – Race 6
|15 minutes
|10:45
|Formula 3
|Race 1
|20 laps
|12:30
|Formula 1
|Practice 3
|60 minutes
|14:20
|Formula 2
|Race 1
|23 laps
|16:00
|Formula 1
|Qualifying
|60 minutes
|17:30
|Supercars Championship
|Race 5
|13 laps
|18:25
|Porsche Carrera Cup Australia
|Race 3
|13 laps
Sunday 2nd April
|9:05
|Formula 3
|Race 2
|23 laps
|10:25
|Supercars Championship
|Race 6
|13 laps
|11:35
|Formula 2
|Race 2
|33 laps
|15:00
|Formula 1
|Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
|58 laps
