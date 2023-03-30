Randle added to Bathurst 6 Hour field

Thomas Randle will contest next month’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour in the top class of the race.

The Tickford Racing Supercars driver is a late addition to the field, entered in a BMW M2 Competition with brothers Ben and Michael Kavich in Class X.

The trio will compete under the banner of Race For A Cure, with the aim of raising funds for Breast Cancer Trials.

Race For A Cure was founded by Ben’s wife Toula Kavich following her breast cancer diagnosis immediately after the 2016 Bathurst 6 Hour, and has raised almost $130,000 for Breast Cancer Trials since it began in 2017.

For Randle, the cause also has something of a personal meaning after his own battle with cancer.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be racing with Ben and Michael this year, especially supporting a cause that’s particularly close to my heart,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can get a great result in the X Class.”

The Kavich’s M2 Competition, the same model of vehicle which CHE Racing took to victory in 2022, was built and prepared by Garth Walden Racing.

They will enter 2023 off the back of their best result so far, claiming seventh overall and sixth in class last year.

Randle is one of two Tickford drivers in the field, with new enduro recruit Tyler Everingham also contesting Class X in a BMW M3 with Garth Walden and Michael Auld.

The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour takes place from April 7-9, and will be streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.