Honda appeal Marquez penalty after feeling ‘violated’

Honda has launched an appeal against the penalty handed out to rider Marc Marquez

Honda has launched an appeal against the penalty handed out to rider Marc Marquez after claiming it feels “violated” by the decisions taken by the FIM stewards.

Marquez was initially punished with a double long-lap penalty for taking out RNF rider Miguel Oliveira on lap three of Sunday’s opening round of this year’s MotoGP Championship in Portugal, with the sanction to be served this weekend in Argentina.

After Honda confirmed Marquez would be unable to compete at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit due to injury, FIM then announced the six-time champion would serve the penalty at his next available event, almost certain to be in Austin, Texas, on April 16.

Oliveira’s team then issued a statement declaring Marquez’s punishment to be inadequate, and called on FIM to amend its regulations to ensure lessons are learned going forward.

Honda, however, claims FIM has acted against its own rules, and has duly submitted an appeal.

A team statement read: “In relation to the sanction imposed by the FIM on Marc Marquez for the race incident that occurred at the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Repsol Honda Team considers that the modification of the penalty consisted of a change of criteria on when the penalty should be applied.

“That this modification was issued by the FIM two days after the initial sanction was final and definitive, is not in line with the current regulations of the FIM for the MotoGP World Championship.

“For this reason, the Repsol Honda Team intends to use all the means of recourse offered by the regulations in force to defend its rights and legitimate interests, which it considers violated as a result of the latest resolution adopted, and in particular has duly submitted an appeal before the FIM appeal stewards.”