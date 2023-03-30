F1 grid boxes widened for Australian GP

Grid boxes at this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix have been modified following feedback from drivers.

The boxes painted on the front straight in Albert Park are 20cm wider than normal.

The change is an attempt to make it easier for drivers to position their cars at the start of the race.

In Bahrain, Esteban Ocon was penalised for starting outside of his grid box.

Fernando Alonso was pinged for the same infringement in Saudi Arabia last time out.

Drivers have stated visibility from the cockpit is difficult in the latest generation of car.

Last year, a yellow line was extended from the side of the grid boxes to help drivers with positioning.

Speedcafe has been told officials will trial the addition of a line in the centre of the grid box to aid alignment during Friday practice.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez highlighted the trouble drivers have in stopping in the correct place.

“It’s really difficult to see where you’ve stopped,” he said.

“But you have no idea when you are in the car. You don’t know if you are too far behind or too far forward.

“We need better visibility, to be able to come up with a better idea than we currently have.

“It’s good there is a rule in place, but at the same time, sometimes it’s like luck, to be honest, where you position yourself.”

Formula 1 hits track in Albert Park for two 60-minute sessions on Friday, with drivers able to complete practice starts at the conclusion of both.

Feedback will be used from that to decide whether the central line will then remain in place.