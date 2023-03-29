New livery for Pye Camaro Supercar at AGP

Scott Pye’s Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar will sport a revised livery at this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The Mount Waverley-based squad has landed major backing from property developer Resimax Group for Car #20 for the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint, where Races 3 to 6 of the Repco Supercars Championship will be held.

“Super excited to be able to welcome Resimax Group on board,” said Pye, who is 10th in the drivers’ standings after finishes of seventh and 17th at the Newcastle 500.

“They’re a local company that’s kicking massive goals, so hopefully we can go out there and get some champagne for them and for their first time on a Supercar, I hope that we can do them proud and get them a result that we’re all celebrating come Sunday afternoon.

“We’re very fortunate to have great support and it’s a credit to Charlie [Schwerkolt, team owner] as well.

“I’m very lucky that I get to go out there and represent the team and our partners and I look forward to putting on a good show this weekend and getting something that we can all be smiling about.”

Schwerkolt remarked, “We’re proud to partner with a Victorian success story in the Resimax Group for what is one of the most popular events on the Australian sporting calendar in the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“The Grand Prix is always a great event for Supercars to be a part of to bring new fans to the sport and showcase our Supercars on a global scale, and this year is set to be bigger than ever with a record, sold out crowd expected.

“2023 started off strong for us in Newcastle with Scott showing competitive speed straight out of the gate.

“This round is a new challenge for our Gen3 cars as we develop a set-up to suit the fast-flowing nature of the Albert Park circuit, one which Scott has great memories from over the years including his win in 2018.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Scott hit the track in the #20 Resimax Group Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.”

Team 18 is third in the teams’ championship ahead of the stop at Albert Park, where Practice 1 starts tomorrow at 11:25 local time/AEDT.