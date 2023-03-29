How to watch: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
Wednesday 29th March, 2023 - 10:05am
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
How to watch F1 Australian Grand Prix
Friday, March 31
Practice 1, 12:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 15:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, April 1
Practice 3, 12:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 15:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 16:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 17:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, April 2
Pre-race, 13:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 14:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 17:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Channel 10 carries free-to-air coverage of this weekend’s event.
What to watch for
Red Bull heads to Australia having dominated the opening two races of the year and is widely expected to do so again this weekend in Melbourne.
The dynamic between its drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, is a curious one with those two likely to be the leading protagonists for this year’s drivers’ title.
The weather could play a factor early on with rain forecast for Friday but is expected to ease across the weekend.
Conditions will be cool, placing an emphasis on gaining and maintaining tyre temperature; another point in Red Bull’s favour.
It also bodes well for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso the only non-Red Bull pilot to have stood on the podium this season.
That form shows no signs of abating and the Silverstone squad looks to have the measure of Ferrari – perhaps not over a single lap, but over a race run it looks to have the upper hand.
Where Mercedes stacks up will also be interesting to note with Lewis Hamilton having won in Australia twice before and George Russell reaching the podium last year.
Local favourite Oscar Piastri showed well in Saudi Arabia and will be looking to build on what has been a positive start to his career.
Blocking out the distractions and managing his energy levels will be key, though his track record on that front is strong and he has management behind him with the experience to help traverse that obstacle course.
This weekend also heralds the F1 paddock return of Daniel Ricciardo, who will be on duty for Red Bull as reserve driver.
It will be his first appearance at a grand prix since stepping out of the McLaren in Abu Dhabi last year, and could be a defining moment in his decision to chase a race drive for 2024.
Tyre compounds
Pirelli has brought the C2, C3, and C4 compound rubber this weekend, the same selection as was used last time out in Saudi Arabia.
Weather forecast
A possible wet start to the F1 weekend awaits through is predicted to clear for Saturday and Sunday. The mercury is not expected to top 20 degrees, with Saturday just 15 degrees, cooling as F1 hits track for qualifying.
Circuit changes
Following extensive changes for 2022, the circuit fundamentally remains unchanged save the reintroduction of the fourth DRS zone on approach to the Turn 9/10 chicane.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Support categories
Here’s how to watch the support categories at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Formula 2, Formula 3, Supercars, and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia all feature on the support programme.
It is the first time the F1 feeder categories have appeared in Melbourne, both with two races over the course of the weekend, with on-track starting from Friday.
Formula 2 and Formula 3 Schedule
|Friday
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|08:50 – 09:35
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|10:00 – 10:45
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|14:00 – 14:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|17:30 – 18:00
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (20 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:45 – 11:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:20 – 15:10
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:05 – 09:55
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:35 – 12:40
Supercars Schedule
|Thursday
|Supercars Championship
|First Practice Session
|11:25 – 11:55
|Supercars Championship
|Second Practice Session
|13:15 – 13:45
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session Part 1
|14:45 – 15:00
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session Part 2
|15:10 – 15:25
|Supercars Championship
|First Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins)
|17:40 – 18:30
|Friday
|Supercars Championship
|Second Race (17 Laps or 35 Mins)
|14:50 – 15:30
|Saturday
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session – Part 3
|09:05 – 09:20
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Session – Part 4
|09:30 – 09:45
|Supercars Championship
|Third Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins)
|17:25 – 18:00
|Sunday
|Supercars Championship
|Fourth Race (TBC Laps or 30 Mins)
|10:20 – 10:55
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]