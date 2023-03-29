How to watch: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

How to watch F1 Australian Grand Prix

Friday, March 31

Practice 1, 12:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 15:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, April 1

Practice 3, 12:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 15:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 16:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 17:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, April 2

Pre-race, 13:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 14:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 17:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Channel 10 carries free-to-air coverage of this weekend’s event.

What to watch for

Red Bull heads to Australia having dominated the opening two races of the year and is widely expected to do so again this weekend in Melbourne.

The dynamic between its drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, is a curious one with those two likely to be the leading protagonists for this year’s drivers’ title.

The weather could play a factor early on with rain forecast for Friday but is expected to ease across the weekend.

Conditions will be cool, placing an emphasis on gaining and maintaining tyre temperature; another point in Red Bull’s favour.

It also bodes well for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso the only non-Red Bull pilot to have stood on the podium this season.

That form shows no signs of abating and the Silverstone squad looks to have the measure of Ferrari – perhaps not over a single lap, but over a race run it looks to have the upper hand.

Where Mercedes stacks up will also be interesting to note with Lewis Hamilton having won in Australia twice before and George Russell reaching the podium last year.

Local favourite Oscar Piastri showed well in Saudi Arabia and will be looking to build on what has been a positive start to his career.

Blocking out the distractions and managing his energy levels will be key, though his track record on that front is strong and he has management behind him with the experience to help traverse that obstacle course.

This weekend also heralds the F1 paddock return of Daniel Ricciardo, who will be on duty for Red Bull as reserve driver.

It will be his first appearance at a grand prix since stepping out of the McLaren in Abu Dhabi last year, and could be a defining moment in his decision to chase a race drive for 2024.

Tyre compounds

Pirelli has brought the C2, C3, and C4 compound rubber this weekend, the same selection as was used last time out in Saudi Arabia.

Weather forecast

A possible wet start to the F1 weekend awaits through is predicted to clear for Saturday and Sunday. The mercury is not expected to top 20 degrees, with Saturday just 15 degrees, cooling as F1 hits track for qualifying.

Circuit changes

Following extensive changes for 2022, the circuit fundamentally remains unchanged save the reintroduction of the fourth DRS zone on approach to the Turn 9/10 chicane.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Support categories

Here’s how to watch the support categories at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Formula 2, Formula 3, Supercars, and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia all feature on the support programme.

It is the first time the F1 feeder categories have appeared in Melbourne, both with two races over the course of the weekend, with on-track starting from Friday.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 Schedule

Friday FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 08:50 – 09:35 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 10:00 – 10:45 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 14:00 – 14:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 17:30 – 18:00 Saturday FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (20 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:45 – 11:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:20 – 15:10 Sunday FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 09:05 – 09:55 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 11:35 – 12:40

Supercars Schedule