Croft expects Red Bull to dominate Australian GP

This weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix looks set to be another Red Bull cakewalk according to David Croft.

The Sky Sports F1 commentator predicts the Milton Keynes duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will continue the dominance they’ve shown in the opening two rounds of 2023.

Verstappen heads the world championship after victory in Bahrain and finishing second to Perez in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.

He holds a one-point advantage in the drivers’ championship courtesy of the fastest lap bonus point he achieved in Jeddah.

Red Bull domination of Australian GP

“I’ve got a theory this weekend,” Croft told Speedcafe.

“It might be a bit far, but we’re going to get Verstappen, Perez, and [Fernando] Alonso in some form on the podium at the end.

“And I don’t know where I’m thinking that one from to be honest!”

Leading into the Australian GP, Red Bull has dominated the season so far with pace to spare.

That was evident in Bahrain by the margin of victory – more than 30 seconds back to Alonso in third.

It was also on display In Saudi Arabia as Verstappen charged through to second after starting 15th.

Aston Martin has been next best with Alonso finishing third on both occasions.

The Silverstone-based squad has taken a significant step forward this season.

Having sat in the midfield last year it has overtaken Ferrari as ‘next best’ behind Red Bull.

The Scuderia and Mercedes are nip and tuck for third based on the season so far.

“I think we’re going to get Verstappen and Perez on the podium, bar any accidents, accidental comings together, or unreliability for some time on this one,” Croft opined.

“Now, the weather might be quite cold and getting colder from Friday to Saturday to Sunday – that is obviously going to help the teams that generate heat into their tires because they’ve got a bit more downforce a bit more quickly.

“That will probably be Red Bull and Aston Martin, to be fair.”

An important event for Ferrari

Croft anticipates an improved showing from Lewis Hamilton, noting his prowess around Albert Park.

He also highlighted the importance of the event for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

“Ferrari obviously have Charles Leclerc who was has added his name to the illustrious list of people that have excelled around Albert Park,” he explained.

“Carlos Sainz needs to do that himself this weekend and not get caught up in early incidents that take him out of the race.

“But it’s going to be Red Bull, it’s going to be Aston Martin you would think barring anything unforeseen for some time now.”

