Bottas unveils Aboriginal helmet design for Australian GP

Valtteri Bottas has turned to Aboriginal culture for the latest design of his F1 helmet he will use throughout this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo driver is also auctioning off the helmet to raise funds for two charities – Save the Children and Koorie Academy Basketball.

For the auction, which runs from March 28-April 11, the helmet will be signed by Bottas, who will also present it to the winning bidder at the F1 team’s factory in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Bottas has partnered with contemporary Aboriginal artist Ricky Kildea to produce two one-off helmets, one of which is being made available via the auction.

“I have a keen interest in design – this shouldn’t be a surprise – and I like to express myself through my special helmets,” said Bottas.

“Australian culture and history are something I have taken a keen interest in recent years, especially through my partner, Tiffany (Cromwell), and we were committed to paying a special tribute to the indigenous community. Hence, the collaboration with Ricky was born.

“He’s a very talented artist, and I enjoyed the creative process behind the helmets. I reckon they are two of the finest designs I have ever brought on track, and I am delighted to be auctioning one of them off for a good cause.”

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the local indigenous community.

Save the Children, which is Alfa’s official charity partner, will put its share towards the Mooroopna Kinder Project, notably towards the repair of a kindergarten that was damaged by severe flooding last year.

The Koorie Basketball Academy, chosen by Kildea, is a not-for-profit organisation supporting Aboriginal children who face obstacles when it comes to inclusion in sports.

Funds from the auction will go towards hosting a basketball clinic and a cultural workshop in Geelong.

Kildea said: “I was thrilled to paint two special helmets for Valtteri ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

“I am proud of my Aboriginal identity, and painting for me is a way of strengthening my connection to it.

“It’s been an honour to be working alongside Valtteri on this project, and I am looking forward to seeing ‘our’ helmet hitting the track this weekend.”