Bottas unveils Aboriginal helmet design for Australian GP
By Ian Parkes
Tuesday 28th March, 2023 - 10:37pm
Valtteri Bottas has turned to Aboriginal culture for the latest design of his F1 helmet he will use throughout this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
The Alfa Romeo driver is also auctioning off the helmet to raise funds for two charities – Save the Children and Koorie Academy Basketball.
For the auction, which runs from March 28-April 11, the helmet will be signed by Bottas, who will also present it to the winning bidder at the F1 team’s factory in Hinwil, Switzerland.
Bottas has partnered with contemporary Aboriginal artist Ricky Kildea to produce two one-off helmets, one of which is being made available via the auction.
“I have a keen interest in design – this shouldn’t be a surprise – and I like to express myself through my special helmets,” said Bottas.
“Australian culture and history are something I have taken a keen interest in recent years, especially through my partner, Tiffany (Cromwell), and we were committed to paying a special tribute to the indigenous community. Hence, the collaboration with Ricky was born.
“He’s a very talented artist, and I enjoyed the creative process behind the helmets. I reckon they are two of the finest designs I have ever brought on track, and I am delighted to be auctioning one of them off for a good cause.”
