Tickford co-driver in hunt for outright Bathurst 6 Hour victory

New Tickford Racing Supercars co-driver Tyler Everingham will compete in the top class of next month’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The New South Welshman will once again share a car with Garth Walden and Michael Auld entered by the former’s own GWR Australia team.

Instead of a Class A1 Mercedes-AMG A45, however, they will steer the Class X BMW M3 which was taken to second outright by Tim Slade and Brad Carr last year at Mount Panorama.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with GWR in last year’s 6 Hour; Garth and Michael were a lot of fun to work with,” said Everingham.

“Unfortunately, the race didn’t go our way so we’re heading back to the Mountain with some unfinished business.

“The car is strong, it’s right on the pace, so I’m looking forward to getting in amongst the lead pack on race day.”

Walden said, “We’re in a car that’s capable of finishing on the outright podium and we’ve got a driver line-up that’s up to the task, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves – there are so many variables at Bathurst and so many things that can go wrong.

“Michael and I have both had a lot of experience and Tyler did a really good job for us last year – he was super consistent and reliable.

“Tyler will lead the charge for us this year, because I’ll also have my GT World Challenge commitments with Mike [Sheargold] in the Mercedes-AMG GT3.”

Everingham is this year a regular in the Supercheap Auto National Trans Am Series, and has landed a drive in one of Tickford’s Ford Mustangs for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

For him and Auld, the M3 therefore represents a somewhat familiar package.

Auld, who has raced V8 Commodores in the past, pointed out, “The last few years, we’ve raced the all-wheel-drive Mercedes so being back in a rear-wheel-drive car is harking back to the types of cars we used to race at Bathurst in previous years.

“It has good straight-line speed, but it’s also strong in the braking and handling departments.

“It’s very well sorted and I have Garth and Tyler to thank for that – they’re the gurus when it comes to car set-up.”

The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour will be held from April 7-9, with streaming live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.