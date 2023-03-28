RNF demand severe sanctions after ‘reckless’ Marquez crash

Miguel Oliveira’s RNF team is demanding more severe sanctions from the FIM stewards in the wake of the crash involving Marc Marquez in Sunday’s opening MotoGP round in Portugal.

The third-lap incident saw Marquez lose control of his Honda under braking into Turn 3, initially clipping Jorge Martin before taking out local hero Oliveira at the Portimao circuit.

Both Marquez and Oliveira will now miss this weekend’s second round in Argentina through injury.

After imposing a double long-lap penalty on Marquez to be served at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, the fact he now sits out the event forced the stewards to re-evaluate.

The Spaniard will now serve the penalty at his next event, almost certain to be the United States round in Austin, Texas, on April 16.

RNF, however, has made clear its displeasure at what it feels is a ‘light’ penalty for Marquez, and is calling for stronger punishments from the stewards.

This is despite the fact that only recently a double long-lap penalty was determined to be sufficient for such an accident seen in Portugal.

“CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team, following a recent incident of reckless and irresponsible racing displayed by Marc Marquez against Miguel Oliveira, is pushing for harsher and severe penalties from the FIM stewards,” read a statement.

“MotoGP races, whether it be a sprint or main races, are high-speed and high-intensity, where every rider wants to win at all costs. However, such aggressive behaviour can often lead to dire consequences, not only for the riders themselves but also for their fellow competitors.