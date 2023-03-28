Mostert eyeing AGP as opportunity to build Gen3 fitness

Chaz Mostert is eyeing this weekend’s Supercars races at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix as an opportunity to tune his body to the requirements of his Gen3 Ford Mustang.

The new cars could hardly have made their competitive debut at a more difficult location, considering how busy the Newcastle East Street Circuit is and hence how physically demanding the opening event of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship was.

Some drivers suffered from the heat more than others, but all were put through their paces with a pair of 250km races (as scheduled) at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

They did so in cars which are already more difficult to handle than those which preceded them, by design, and are also ergonomically different.

The four races which make up the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint will be much shorter than those held in Newcastle, varying in length from around 70km to 110km, so while the Thursday programme is certainly busy with a total of five Supercars Championship sessions, there will also be a chance for respite between them.

Mostert left Event 1 of the 2023 season on top of the points table after official results of second place in both races for the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry.

Asked by Speedcafe.com if that changes anything, he replied, “Not really,” noting that he also led the championship after the first event of 2022, but not again thereafter that season.

Instead, he was focused on honing his car and himself at Albert Park.

“I think this time last year I was championship leader as well and then first race [afterwards], I never saw it again.

“I’ve just got so much focus on the car after [the Newcastle 500] that it doesn’t mean too much.

“I’m just super grateful we had two good races, we’ve got a good amount of points, and a straight car, so we’ll push on to Grand Prix.

“I’m pretty glad for some shorter races to start building up some car fitness with this car and then as the longer ones come a bit later in the year, hopefully it doesn’t hurt me as bad.”

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was spotted with tape around his forearms in Newcastle, which he explained was a means of combating cramping.

“Our physio did it for us, for forearm cramps,” said Mostert.

“I’ve only got little forearms compared to you guys [fellow drivers David Reynolds and Shane van Gisbergen] so I need all the help I can get,” he laughed.

Practice 1 at Albert Park starts on Thursday at 11:25 local time/AEDT.