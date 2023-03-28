Martin slams Marquez, stewards: ‘We know it’s Marc and they will do nothing’

Jorge Martin was left fuming after Marc Marquez “destroyed my race” yet again at the Portuguese MotoGP round.

The Repsol Honda rider outbraked himself at Turn 3 of the Portimao circuit and smashed into Miguel Oliveira, with both now ruled out of this weekend’s Argentina round due to injury.

Martin was also a victim of the incident and it was contact with him which caused Marquez, who had been following the third-placed Pramac Ducati, to lose control before taking out the second-placed RNF Aprilia.

Unlike Marquez and Oliveira, he expects to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in coming days, despite suffering a broken toe and probable ankle injury.

However, Martin plummeted to 16th due to a combination of the initial hit and then having to run wide to avoid further carnage.

Marquez was issued a Double Long Lap Penalty as punishment although he will never serve it because the Notification of Sanction stipulated that it be taken in Argentina.

“In the briefing, they say, ‘If you keep doing things, you will get a stronger penalty,’” said Martin.

“He keeps doing things, no? He needs a stronger penalty.

“But we know it’s Marc and they will do nothing.”

Aleix Espargaro said post-race, before Marquez’s injury-enforced absence from Argentina was confirmed, that he should have been banned for at least a race.

“For me, they have to ban him for one race, minimum,” asserted the Aprilia rider.

“Like Takaaki Nakagami in Barcelona [should have been].

“I don’t make the rules. I just hope Miguel is good. The speed he was hit at can destroy your knee.

“Brad [Smith] hit my knee and I had pain for one year, so I hope Miguel is okay.”

For Martin, it was hardly his first run-in with Marquez, either in his career or the aforementioned race.

“It’s not the first time he has destroyed my race,” noted the Pramac rider, having been collected by #93 at Silverstone in 2021.

“Maybe in the future he can manage to avoid me. Or Race Direction can do something.

“I have never destroyed a race for him, or injured him.

“It’s already the second time. I hope he can improve.”

At Portimao, his race was nearly over on Lap 1 when Marquez had a big dive at Turn 3.

“Already on the first lap he was too enthusiastic because he lost the front,” recalled Martin.

“I was in first position, I had to pick up the bike so I didn’t crash.

“Then, we had a small impact but I was in front so I couldn’t see.

“The second time, I received a big impact. I tried to avoid the crash. He was too enthusiastic, for the second time in a row.”

Martin would also be a DNF in the Portugal Grand Prix race, crashing on his own just after clawing his way back into the top 10.