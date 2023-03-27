VIDEO: Daniel Ricciardo’s Great Aussie Road Trip

Daniel Ricciardo takes a Red Bull RB7 off the beaten track for an Aussie road trip, and is joined in the fun by Shane van Gisbergen, Toby Price, and Daniel Sanders.

The road trip starts in Western Australia and heads across the continent, taking in locations such as Broken Hill, Illawarra’s Sea Cliff Bridge, and Bondi Beach, before a familiar-looking traffic controller lets the Red Bull into Mount Panorama.