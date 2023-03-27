Shane van Gisbergen to compete in NZRC

Shane van Gisbergen will compete in four rounds of the 2023 Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.

The two-time Repco Bathurst 1000 winner will drive the Dylan Turner-owned Audi AP4 with backing from LJ Hooker and Giltrap Group.

It comes after he dabbled in rallying in 2022, including a World Rally Championship debut in his native New Zealand in the WRC2 class, in which he finished the event in third position in a Skoda Fabia R5.

The 2023 NZRC season starts this weekend with Rally of Otago, but van Gisbergen will be racing in his Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet Camaro at Albert Park.

His first start will come in May in the International Rally of Whangarei, before there another clash, between the South Canterbury Rally and the Hidden Valley Supercars event in June.

SVG will, however, contest the final three rounds of the season, namely those of Hawke’s Bay in July, Coromandel in September, and Bay of Plenty in October.

“A massive thanks to Dylan – he planned on having an easier year this year so to let us share his car for a few rounds is pretty exciting,” said van Gisbergen.

“Getting to work with him and also Choice Performance Ralliart team again, who I worked with before at Jack’s Ridge, will be awesome.

“The car looks really cool – I am looking forward to it.

“We have some great supporters this year – the main ones being Giltrap Group, LJ Hooker, United Truck Parts, Ward Demolition, Ellerslie Jewellers, Pirelli and then Baron Leather Goods supporting as well – they supported Dad when he was rallying his Escort and so to be on my rally car this year is amazing.

“Looking forward to seeing how Dylan goes this weekend at Otago – I will be watching the timing as much as I can in Melbourne.

“I look forward to getting back together with Glen [co-driver Glen Weston] and keeping on learning and getting better.”

The three-time Supercars champion last year won the Far North Rally and finished second in his Australian Rally Championship debut in Canberra.