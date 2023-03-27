POLL: Should the pole-sitter choose their side of the grid?

Supercars is using a new starting grid layout at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, with a notable side-effect which we explore in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

For the four races which make up the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint, the pole-sitter will in fact start from fourth position on the Formula 1 starting grid, with the first three boxes left vacant.

The reason is visibility, with this being the first event at Albert Park for the Gen3 race cars, which have a smaller greenhouse than their predecessors.

Why fourth position in particular was chosen is not known – why not leave the whole of the first two rows vacant, for example? – but skipping an odd number of positions makes a significant difference to how the field will line up on Walker Straight come Thursday afternoon (and subsequently).

That is, pole position is now on drivers’ right, and hence the inside line for the run to the first corner instead of the outside.

Pole position on the inside is the norm for Supercars and, given most circuits on the calendar do not feature a staggered grid (Albert Park being an exception), that location tends to be an advantage.

However, that is not always the case.

At Hidden Valley, for example, the inside of the track tends to be much dirtier than the outside (which is invariably the race line across the board), and the run to the sweeping first corner is reasonably long.

So, the question we ask this week is, should the pole-sitter decide which side of the grid they start on?

In essence, we are asking you if Supercars (or, indeed, any other circuit racing category) should follow the practice used in speedway, or NASCAR’s ‘choose rule’ for restarts, to determine how the grid lines up.

It would probably not be practical to fully adopt the ‘choose rule’ for standing starts (noting the choice is given to the higher positioned driver on each row ahead of a double-file restart).

However, letting the pole-sitter decide, by some pre-determined time prior to race start or pit exit opening (for example), which side of the grid will be taken by the qualifiers in odd-numbered positions would presumably take only some regulatory tweaks and perhaps some new markings on pit straight.

It would arguably be a fairer option, although one could also make the case that, given the positive correlation between qualifying performance and race pace, making the pole-sitter work a bit harder for their early track position is not necessarily a bad thing for the spectacle.

Either way, it would create another talking point before, during, and after races.

So, what do you think? Should the pole-sitter be allowed to choose their side of the grid?

Cast your vote below in this week’s Pirtek Poll.