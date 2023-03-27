Marquez ruled out of Argentina MotoGP

Marc Marquez has been ruled out of the Argentina MotoGP due to a broken hand.

The six-time premier class champion crashed into Miguel Oliveira on Lap 3 of the Grand Prix race at Portimao when he outbraked himself at Turn 3.

While Oliveira looks to have escaped any fractures, the same cannot be said for Marquez.

The Repsol Honda Team has advised that he has broken the first metacarpal in his right hand and already undergone surgery.

It means he will miss the round at Termas de Rio Hondo this coming weekend, with no confirmation yet on if he will return for the Grand Prix of the Americas a fortnight later.

“After surgery to repair the broken first metacarpal in his right hand, Marc Marquez will miss the second round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship,” read a statement from the factory Honda team.

“Upon returning to Spain for further checks, Marc Marquez was diagnosed with a displaced intrarticular fracture of the base of the first metacarpal of the thumb of the right hand.

“The #93 immediately underwent surgery at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid with Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña leading a team consisting of Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Andrea Garcia Villanueva.

“The surgery consisted of a closed reduction of the fracture and internal fixation of the same with two screws and passed without incident.

“Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have elected for the eight-time World Champion to miss the next round of the World Championship to fully focus on recovery and arrive at the forthcoming rounds in the best possible condition.”

Marquez had been issued a Double Long Lap Penalty over the incident, although he will now not have to serve it given he misses the race in which he was to serve his punishment.

While Oliveira did not break any bones in the clash, the RNF rider may have suffered ligament damage.

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin, who Marquez clipped on his way past before smashing into the #88 Aprilia, suspects he has a broken toe and a possible ankle injury.

The announcement from Honda means that, for a fourth year in a row, its talisman will miss racing due to injury.