Marquez cops penalty for OIiveira crash at Portuguese MotoGP

Marc Marquez will have to serve a Double Long Lap penalty in Argentina after crashing into Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese MotoGP.

Both were in the early battle for the lead at Portimao until Marquez outbraked himself at Turn 3 on Lap 3.

The Repsol Honda rider clipped Jorge Martin which only unsettled him more, and he would clatter into the RNF Aprilia which had held second place at the time.

Marquez and Oliveira were out on the spot, while Martin dropped from third to 16th given he was forced wide as a result of the incident.

Race Direction advised that it would be reviewed post-race, with two tours through the penalty loop at Termas de Rio Hondo now confirmed.

“On 26 March 2023, 14:06:02 during the MotoGP Race of the GRANDE PREMIO TISSOT DE PORTUGAL at Turn 3 you were observed as being overly aggressive causing a crash involving rider #88,” read the stewards’ Notification of Sanction, in part.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, disrupting the session, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors.

“It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations.”

Marquez’s new team-mate, Joan Mir, had to serve a long lap penalty during that Grand Prix race after he crashed in the Sprint race in attempting to pass Fabio Quartararo, although the Yamaha was only forced wide in that incident.

Mir finished the Grand Prix race in 11th and is now 13th in the championship on five points, two spots and two points behind his team-mate.

The Argentina MotoGP round takes place this coming weekend (March 31-April 2, local time).