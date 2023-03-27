Injury fears for Marquez after Portugal MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez has a possible fractured hand just days out from the Argentina MotoGP after crashing into Miguel Oliveira in Portugal.

The six-time premier class champion made a mess of the Turn 3 braking zone on Lap 3 and clipped third placed Jorge Martin before clattering into the side of the RNF Aprilia which had been running second.

For that, he was issued a Double Long Lap Penalty which he is set to serve in the Grand Prix race (as opposed to the Sprint) at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Whether he makes the trip to Argentina, however, is not entirely certain.

According to the Repsol Honda Team, “Marquez was diagnosed with a potential fracture in the first metacarpal of the right hand and will travel to Spain to assess the injury further.”

Marquez had gone to the RNF garage to give his apologies, and then to Oliveira himself in the medical centre.

The Spaniard said post-race, “Honestly speaking, I am not worried about Argentina. Today, the most important is that Miguel is okay.

“Because, I did a big mistake on Turn [3], in the first part, and this created everything.

“I braked and had a massive lock with the front tyre. That meant that I released the brakes.

“My intention was to go to the left side. But the bike stayed on a lean and I couldn’t avoid going to the right side.

“I was able to avoid Martin but couldn’t avoid Miguel. I was very worried for him because the contact was big.

“I already said it personally – but I want to say sorry to him, to his team, to the Portuguese fans.

“I have been penalised for that mistake with a Double Long Lap Penalty, that I completely, completely agree.

“But apart from that, I have a few injuries – my hand, my knee. We need to check. Let’s see.

“At the moment, it’s not the most important, my situation.”

Oliveira was in obvious pain as he laid next to the track, but says he has escaped any broken bones.

“I don’t know if I will be 100 percent [in Argentina] but I will try my best,” said the Portuguese rider.

“I have a big bruise on the hip on the right side, so I will treat that.

“For the moment there are no fractures but there might be some ligament damage so we need to check it with an MRI.”

Martin, who would himself crash just after clawing his way back into the top 10 following the Marquez-Oliveira incident, suspects he has a broken toe and a possible ankle injury.

Practice at Termas de Rio Hondo starts this Friday (local time).